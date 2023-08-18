Thanks, but no thanks was the message the Arkadelphia Board of Education sent Tuesday to a funding partnership from the state to build a new high school.
At least for now.
Arkadelphia Public Schools was approved for nearly $17 million in state money during the latest cycle of partnership funding; the district would have been responsible for paying the roughly $21 million difference to erect a new campus, which was estimated to cost between $38-$40 million. The district will apply again soon and will learn how much the state will match during the next funding cycle in two years.
The board discussed, but made no decision on, options on how to fund the future Arkadelphia High School campus. Jason Holsclaw, senior vice president of Stephens, Inc., presented the school board with a financial analysis: had the board opted for the partnership funding, it could have either extended the current millage rate voters approved in 2015 by 13 years (it sunsets in 2047) or increased the rate.
Although district officials touted its financial good-standing of late, a major deciding factor in the school board’s unanimous decision to rescind the offer was the financial unknowns associated with the newly enacted LEARNS Act.
Board president Blake Bell spoke at large about the options presented. While he said the district is in a “very good place financially,” he also warned against jeopardizing the finances.
