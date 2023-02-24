Peoples

Central Elementary and Peoples Bank representatives, left to right, Jamie Waller, Alan Garrett, Terri Guess, Rachel Allhands, Leah Smith, Debbie Arnold, Adrie Burks, Leslie Sharp and Kathy Loper.

Peoples Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Central Elementary Scholastic Book Fair to help qualifying students in third through fifth grades purchase a book to take home and read.

