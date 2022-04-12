Several ninth-grade students from Magnolia High School recently competed in the Regional Science Fair held on the campus of Southern Arkansas University. Those students earning awards were:
Joseph Lewis -- Overall Winner and 1st place in the Engineering category.
Tate Stephens -- 1st place, Medicine/Health
Grant Wiggins -- 3rd place, Medicine/Health
Conner Waters -- 2nd place, Ag/Earth/Environmental Science
Jaydon Young and Sophie Ellington -- 1st place, Team Project
Morgan Middleton and Savannah McDonald -- 2nd place, Team Project