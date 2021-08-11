The Magnolia School District has announced that breakfast and lunch will be served to all students at no charge during the 2021-2022 school year.
it is not necessary to complete a meal application for free or reduced priced meals as the USDA has extended free meal benefits to all students at this time.
In order to qualify for the summer 2022 pandemic EBT, parents/guardians must have an application on file stating that they qualify for free or reduced meals.
Contact the Magnolia School District Food Service Office at 870-234-2677 to verify eligibility.
For households who wish to complete a meal application, forms are available at the Magnolia School District Food Service Office in the Annex Building on the Magnolia High School campus.
CLICK HERE to complete an application online.