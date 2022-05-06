A Magnolia High School senior is among five national winners of the 2022 Gottwald Scholarship Program, sponsored by the Albemarle Foundation.
Shakayla Sears-Frazier is Magnolia High’s Floyd D. Gottwald Scholar. She plans to major in pre-veterinary at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. She is the daughter of Jekebran and Kesha Johnson. Her father, Jekebran Johnson, is a chemical operator at Albemarle’s Magnolia site.
Since its inception, the Albemarle Foundation’s Gottwald Scholarship program has granted more than $850,000 in scholarship funds to dependents of Albemarle employees and retirees.
Scholarships are available for both four-year universities and colleges and two-year community college in the U.S. The awards can be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies, and equipment required to pursue the study for which the scholarship is granted.
The Floyd D. Gottwald Scholarship is $5,000 per year of eligibility.