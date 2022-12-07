The Arkansas Department of Education celebrated Magnolia as a gold-level R.I.S.E. (Reading Initiative for Student Excellence) Community during a special event held Friday at East Side Elementary.
ADE staff members, South Central Service Cooperative literacy specialists, Magnolia community members, school personnel and board members, students, and teachers from across the district attended.
KTHV Channel 11's Craig O'Neill from Little Rock joined the celebration and later read to a group of East Side Elementary students. ADE donated more than 20 books to the Magnolia School District campus libraries.
To conclude the celebration, a group of East Side teachers performed a skit to promote the monthly character word, "Compassion," and encourage students to participate in the upcoming food donation drive for the Stewpot.
