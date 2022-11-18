Teachers at Central Elementary School in Magnolia choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom.
Central Students of the Month for November are as follows.
Third Grade
Jazmine Goza, Kyleigh Moore, Kaden Mallory, Kae'Leigh Crow, Ja'Marion Mack, Jaylon Davis, Kharstyn Smith, Jabrea Ratliff, Hamad Al Soufi
Fourth Grade
Front Row: A'Laishya Turner, Lilly Martindale, Alyssa Thompson, Matt Groguhe, Jacen Gillette, Kareem Smith, Jeremiah Davis, Alan Rodriguez, Zy'Ariyah Hunter
Fifth Grade
Kelsie Moore, Brady Key, Sa'Kylie Young, Elizabeth Ferral, De'Tric Crockett, Makynze Carrington, Judd Caldwell