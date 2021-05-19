Jimmy Walker has been hired as assistant superintendent at Columbia Christian School, which plans to elevate him to superintendent in 2022.
Walker will work alongside current Superintendent Ted Waller, who has served in his capacity for six years. The two will begin to transition leadership roles with Walker taking over as superintendent in the fall of 2022.
Walker has a background in school leadership that has proven to bring exceptional growth to the organizations that he has served.
Walker began his educational career at Columbia Christian School in 2002 as a teacher and coach. He served as the school’s principal from 2004-2012.
In the fall of 2012, he became the superintendent at Garrett Memorial Christian School in Hope, where the school saw a 95% growth in enrollment during his six-year tenure.
Over the last three years, Walker and his family served as missionaries to the Philippines where he established The Darlene Carey Christian Academy.
Walker will be leading Columbia Christian School’s five-year strategic advancement plan. The plan will include the future financial longevity of the school, foundation investment, recruitment, campus spiritual life, college preparatory advances and technological advances to place the school as the regional leader in technology offerings.
Walker earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Arkansas University and holds a master’s degree in Christian education administration from Pensacola Christian College.
Walker will begin his tenure June 1.
He and his wife Julie have 5 children, Judd, Adley, Nolan, Emory and Silas.