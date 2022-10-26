Nevada High School has released its honor roll for the first nine week grading period of the 2022-2023 academic year.
All A Honor Roll
7th Grade: Ayana Henry
9th Grade: Jordin Haley and Justin Myrick
11th Grade: Brycten Harris, Makenzie McMullan, Zekiah Strickland, Aerilynn Tolar and Clay Walraven
12th Grade: Nakia Prater and Tyneshia Young
A/B Honor Roll
7th Grade: Colton Burns, Gabrielle Evans, Jason Foster, Gracie Hunt, Kyle Jackson, Logan Langston, Levi Maroon, Addie Ridling and Morgan Weaver
8th Grade: Zette Brown, Reid Casey, Izabella English, Aiden Miller and Caleb Reyes
9th Grade: Hurkillis Burns, Elizabeth Dillard, Alishia Gulley, Tatum John, Stacy Rupe, Adrianna Russell and Paxytn Tolar
10th Grade: Keirston Burks, Karleigh Carlton, Southern Faust, Destin Lewis, Caleb Moss, Jillian Pinner and Kyron Williams
11th Grade: Ashley Barnes, Heather Campbell, Madison McMullan, Chestreco Mixon, Ze’Miah Morgan, Payton Parker and Alexis Smith
12th Grade: Jeremiah Blakely, L.J. Christopher, Lily Hampton, JaNiya Harper, Kemyah Jackson, Kennedy Messer and Kaylie Russo