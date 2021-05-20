GameStop wasn’t just on the minds of Wall Street investors this spring. It proved to be a controversial investment, and learning opportunity, for students competing in the 2020-21 Stock Market Game.
The investment simulation competition is facilitated each year by Economics Arkansas.
For the spring semester from the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts (ASMSA), the overall winning team netted $1,151,345.44, an amount unheard of since the game’s start in 1999 in Arkansas. A favorite of the winning team’s portfolio? GameStop.
The Stock Market Game challenges students in grades 4-12 to grow a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio over 13 weeks each fall and spring semester or the whole school year. The winners of each session receive cash prizes, awards, and, traditionally, public recognition during an awards luncheon at the end of the school year. A luncheon was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The spring session ran from January 11 through April 9; the yearlong session, from September 8, 2020, through April 16, 2021.
Students from Southside High School in Fort Smith took home the top prize for the yearlong session this year.
The spring 2021 winners in South Arkansas are:
Elementary
Region 3 – Texarkana GT, advisor Liz Carter
Junior High
Region 3 – Dierks School District, advisor Paul Stapp
High School
Region 3 – Columbia Christian School, advisor Victoria Allison
Economics Arkansas, a non-profit educational organization that trains educators to integrate economics and personal finance concepts into the PreK-12 classroom curriculum, hosts the Stock Market Game™ program each school year as fall, spring, and year-long sessions.
This investment simulation competition for students in grades 4-12 challenges participants to grow a hypothetical stock portfolio of $100,000 over 13 weeks each semester or the duration of the school year. Teams of 1-5 students compete in the elementary (grades 4-6), junior high (grades 7-9), or senior high division (10-12) in one of the state’s six regions connected to a university center for economic education. Teachers serve as advisors who teach their students how to research and become aware of current events that affect the market. The teams with the highest total equity at the end of each session in each division and region receive cash and awards, such as medals, trophies, or banners.
Not only do students learn essential saving and investing principles, but they also hone their math, business, communication, economics, and analytical skills.
The Stock Market Gameis owned by the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association Foundation (SIFMA Foundation) and franchised to Economics Arkansas since 1999. The average annual participation has grown to more than 15,000 students.
Financial support for the Stock Market Game program during the 2020-21 school year has been provided by the Arkansas Department of Education; the Arkansas Securities Department; First Financial Bank; Lou Graham; Bob Hamilton; Ray & Debra Hobbs; the Murphy Foundation; the Schmieding Foundation; the Walton Family Foundation; and the Union County Community Foundation.
Economics Arkansas (through the Arkansas Council on Economic Education) is a private, non-profit, non-partisan educational organization founded in 1962 by Dr. Arch Ford and led by Dr. Bessie B. Moore to promote economic literacy in Arkansas.