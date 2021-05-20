Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.