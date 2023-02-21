Magnolia High School recently recognized its 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) students.
The honored group of students took center court between the girls and boys basketball games.
All the students recognized had been enrolled in a one or more AP course during the 2022 school year and made a passing score on one or more AP exams.
In May of 2022, 154 MHS students took a total of two hundred sixty-four AP exams. There were 91 qualifying scores made by 67 students who passed their AP exam. This year, these students received $50 per qualifying score.
The AP program has four levels of awards in which they grant to students who demonstrate college-level achievement through AP courses. The title of "AP Scholar'' is awarded to a student who has achieved a score of 3 or higher on 3 or more AP exams. MHS had nine students who received the title of "AP Scholar.” A 2023 senior, Hunter Manuel earned honor cords to wear at graduation to recognize his "AP Scholar" distinction.
Cage Arnold 2022 graduate
Eli Barnett 2022 graduate
Monet Coppersmith 2022 graduate
Lindsey Cornwell 2022 graduate
Alyson Cranston 2022 graduate
Cade Key 2022 graduate
Seth McKamie 2022 graduate
Cole Roberts 2022 graduate
Hunter Manuel 2023 senior
Three students achieved the highest honor given by the College Board. The status of "AP Scholar with Distinction" is awarded to students who take five or more AP exams and earn a minimum average of 3.5 on all exams. The MHS students awarded the "AP Scholar with Distinction" were Samuel Trout, Troi Kasci, and Chris Dai. These three students were all 2022 graduates.
There were 44 2022 graduates who passed one or more AP exams. Those students were:
Cage Arnold
JayTodd Baker
Eli Barnett
Tylaa Beraud
Jalaiha Bishop
Emily Brigham
Chassidy Carter
Monet Coppersmith
Lindsey Cornwell
Myka Craig
Alyson Cranston
Peyton Creech
Chris Dai
Olivia Crowell
Jasmine Fuller
Emily Gordon
Riley Hall
Giavanni Hardwell
Jeremiah Hughes
Gizel Juarez
Troi Kacsir
Cade Key
Kailee King
Madison Lee
Maria Lopez
Zachary Lout
Rory Lowther
Angelina Lule
Seth McKamie
Autumn McKenzie
Harrison McWilliams
Sutton Nelson
Rushang Patel
Hector Priche
Gabriel Reyna Garcia
Cole Roberts
Rebecca Sandusky
Asia Smith
Guadalupe Socia
Naomi Tchoungang
Samuel Trout
Rachel Ward
Lindy Westfall
Samantha Wilson
Seventeen current seniors at MHS made a passing score on one or more AP exam during their junior year. These seniors were presented a check and a yard sign to let the community share in celebrating their accomplishment. These students were:
Jasmine Bates
Dalen Blanchard
Cade Browning
Keylee Camp
William Griffeth
Casandra Guzman
Kennedy Haire
Connor Hamilton
Tristan Jones
Karley Lancaster
Jaliah Larry
Jacob Lewis
Hunter Manuel
Bryson Mickey
Ashlyn Middleton
Katherine Slaton-Bunner
Kate Watson
Six students in the current junior class made passing scores on their AP exam when they were in the 10th grade. These students were:
Addison Anderson
Magen Bond
Caroline Daniel
Khadija Karim
Rachel Martin
Lillian Willis
Any 2022 graduate who passed an AP Exam and has not confirmed your mailing address with Katy Nix, is asked to email her to receive their incentive award. Email: Katy.Nix@magnoliaschools.net