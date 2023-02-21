Magnolia High School recently recognized its 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) students.

The honored group of students took center court between the girls and boys basketball games.

All the students recognized had been enrolled in a one or more AP course during the 2022 school year and made a passing score on one or more AP exams.

In May of 2022, 154 MHS students took a total of two hundred sixty-four AP exams. There were 91 qualifying scores made by 67 students who passed their AP exam. This year, these students received $50 per qualifying score.

The AP program has four levels of awards in which they grant to students who demonstrate college-level achievement through AP courses. The title of "AP Scholar'' is awarded to a student who has achieved a score of 3 or higher on 3 or more AP exams. MHS had nine students who received the title of "AP Scholar.” A 2023 senior, Hunter Manuel earned honor cords to wear at graduation to recognize his "AP Scholar" distinction.

Cage Arnold 2022 graduate

Eli Barnett 2022 graduate

Monet Coppersmith 2022 graduate

Lindsey Cornwell 2022 graduate

Alyson Cranston 2022 graduate

Cade Key 2022 graduate

Seth McKamie 2022 graduate

Cole Roberts 2022 graduate

Hunter Manuel 2023 senior

Three students achieved the highest honor given by the College Board. The status of "AP Scholar with Distinction" is awarded to students who take five or more AP exams and earn a minimum average of 3.5 on all exams. The MHS students awarded the "AP Scholar with Distinction" were Samuel Trout, Troi Kasci, and Chris Dai. These three students were all 2022 graduates.

There were 44 2022 graduates who passed one or more AP exams. Those students were:

Cage Arnold

JayTodd Baker

Eli Barnett

Tylaa Beraud

Jalaiha Bishop

Emily Brigham

Chassidy Carter

Monet Coppersmith

Lindsey Cornwell

Myka Craig

Alyson Cranston

Peyton Creech

Chris Dai

Olivia Crowell

Jasmine Fuller

Emily Gordon

Riley Hall

Giavanni Hardwell

Jeremiah Hughes

Gizel Juarez

Troi Kacsir

Cade Key

Kailee King

Madison Lee

Maria Lopez

Zachary Lout

Rory Lowther

Angelina Lule

Seth McKamie

Autumn McKenzie

Harrison McWilliams

Sutton Nelson

Rushang Patel

Hector Priche

Gabriel Reyna Garcia

Cole Roberts

Rebecca Sandusky

Asia Smith

Guadalupe Socia

Naomi Tchoungang

Samuel Trout

Rachel Ward

Lindy Westfall

Samantha Wilson

Seventeen current seniors at MHS made a passing score on one or more AP exam during their junior year. These seniors were presented a check and a yard sign to let the community share in celebrating their accomplishment. These students were:

Jasmine Bates

Dalen Blanchard

Cade Browning

Keylee Camp

William Griffeth

Casandra Guzman

Kennedy Haire

Connor Hamilton

Tristan Jones

Karley Lancaster

Jaliah Larry

Jacob Lewis

Hunter Manuel

Bryson Mickey

Ashlyn Middleton

Katherine Slaton-Bunner

Kate Watson

Six students in the current junior class made passing scores on their AP exam when they were in the 10th grade. These students were:

Addison Anderson

Magen Bond

Caroline Daniel

Khadija Karim

Rachel Martin

Lillian Willis

Any 2022 graduate who passed an AP Exam and has not confirmed your mailing address with Katy Nix, is asked to email her to receive their incentive award. Email: Katy.Nix@magnoliaschools.net

