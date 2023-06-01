Mac Cross of Magnolia from Magnolia High School was elected as a State Representative for his congressional district at Arkansas Boys State 2023, a summer leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.
Cross was elected by his peers during district elections on Tuesday as part of the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State, where students build a mock government structure, including eight different congressional districts each with three senators and 10 representatives.
"Being elected as State Representative is quite the special opportunity for Mac and his fellow legislators," said David Saterfield, director of instruction for Arkansas Boys State.
"He'll get an up-close and personal look at the legislative process with his own state legislators leading him through the process."
On Wednesday, Cross met with Arkansas legislators to learn more about the legislative branch and process. As part of their meeting, Cross will join his fellow Arkansas Boys State senators and representatives in creating mock legislation that they will debate and vote upon at the state capitol on Friday.