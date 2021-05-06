Twenty-three students at Magnolia High School have earned the distinction of being a member of the 2020-2021 Gold Club.
To be eligible for membership in the prestigious club, a student must score 30 or higher on any of the four subtests of the ACT exam.
Gold Club members at Magnolia High School for 2021 are Alexis Lewis, Alyson Cranston, Karley Lancaster, Sierra Putney, Hallie Kate May, Dalton Blanchard, Rory Lowther, Riley Hall, Monet Coppersmith, Kelly Harmon, EmmiGrace Miller, Angie Saldana, Emily Kelley, Seth McKamie, George "Tully" Wilson, Cade Key, Zachary Heathman, Hunter Manuel, Clara Beth Souter, Giavanni Hardwell, Seth Edwards, Emma Rich and Elizabeth Wilson.