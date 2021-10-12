Magnolia High School has named its 2021 Homecoming Court.
Queen is senior Kierra Howell.
Senior Honor Maid – Anyri Wright. Tanyia Turner.
Senior Maids – Ruth Rivera, athletic trainer. Maurianna Easter. Alyson Cranston. Olivia Ferguson, athletic trainer. Alyson Critton. Rachel Ward. Bracelynn Glover. Samantha Wilson. Jalaiha Bishop. Ja’Kaya Lewis, athletic trainer. Sha’Lanyce Jones.
Junior Honor Maid – Ja’Kiya Sanders. Cadence Wafer.
Junior Maids – Janiyah Glover. Autumn Green. Crystal Glover.
Sophomore Honor Maid, Maddie Garcia.
Homecoming Week began with a parade on Monday afternoon. CLICK HERE to see the parade at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook.
The Homecoming Assembly will be held in Panther Arena at 2:15 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers Homecoming football game will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the presentation of the Homecoming court. The game against Hot Springs will follow at 7 p.m.
The Magnolia Student Council will host the 2021 MHS Homecoming Dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday in Panther Arena.
All 9th-12th grade MHS students are welcome to attend. Students may purchase tickets during lunch for $5/ticket or at the door for $10/ticket.