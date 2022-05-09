Twenty-one students at Magnolia High School have earned the distinction of being a member of the 2021-2022 Gold Club.
To be eligible for membership in the prestigious club, a student must score 30 or higher on any of the four subtests of the ACT exam.
Members include Riley Hall, Keylee Camp, Giavanni Hardwell, Karley Lancaster, Allie Cranston, Ashlyn Middleton, Rory Lowther, Cage Arnold, Jaliah Larry, Rachel Ward, Seth Edwards, Cade Key, Peyton Creech, Jacob Lewis, Tristan Jones, William Griffeth, Alexander Poulson, Kate Watson, Monet Coppersmith, Olivia Crowell and Seth McKamie.