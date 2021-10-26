The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas have announced the winners of the 2021 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.
Blevins High School in Hempstead County got a $500 award for Best Start-up School Garden Proposal.
Ouachita Elementary School in Donaldson (Hot Spring County) won a $500 award for Best Education Based School Garden.
Retta Brown ABC in El Dorado earned a $500 award for Best Community Collaboration School Garden.
The Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest was initiated by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas in 2014. The program provides the opportunity to promote the importance of involving young people in the process of fresh food production and cultivation.