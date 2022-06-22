GPS Hospitality, a franchisee with more than 400 Burger King restaurants including the Magnolia location, is awarding scholarships to two Magnolia High School students.
They are Troi Kacsir and Ja’kaya Lewis.
Burger King Foundation scholarships went to 213 students in 13 states this graduation season. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported 1,601 scholars in totaling nearly $1.6 million in giving.
Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. This year’s 213 winners include 30 employees and 183 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities.
The Burger King Foundation scholarships are a community effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants.