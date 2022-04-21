Each month, teachers at Central Elementary School select a Student of the Month to represent their homeroom. Students of the Month for April are:
Third Grade -- Ca'Liyah Devereaux, Camille Jones, Kenna Weatherwax, Ethan Barrong, Kareem Smith, Cameron McCray, Anna Bailey, Brooklyn Webb and Elizabeth Snider.
Fourth Grade -- Amari Lowe, Addie Hughes, Baylee Phillips, Haylee Phillips, Libby McDonald, Payton Harris, Millie Kate Atkinson and Ruby Coppersmith.
Fifth Grade -- Jax Boreing, Alexander Manning, Brently Walker, Karen Baes, Tyler Dunn, Chance Hardiman, Karson Bailey, Lenny Lu and Deunjae Lovett