Each month, teachers at Central Elementary School select a Student of the Month to represent their homeroom. Students of the Month for April are:

Third Grade -- Ca'Liyah Devereaux, Camille Jones, Kenna Weatherwax, Ethan Barrong, Kareem Smith, Cameron McCray, Anna Bailey, Brooklyn Webb and Elizabeth Snider.

Fourth Grade -- Amari Lowe, Addie Hughes, Baylee Phillips, Haylee Phillips, Libby McDonald, Payton Harris, Millie Kate Atkinson and Ruby Coppersmith.

Fifth Grade -- Jax Boreing, Alexander Manning, Brently Walker, Karen Baes, Tyler Dunn, Chance Hardiman, Karson Bailey, Lenny Lu and Deunjae Lovett

