The Kindergarten Center at East Side School will have its enrollment clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27-31.
For the 2023-2024 school year, a child must be five years of age on or before August 1, 2023. Contact Deborah Taylor, Kindergarten Center assistant principal, to discuss kindergarten enrollment eligibility.
Enrollment requirements as prescribed by the laws of the state of Arkansas require parents to furnish the following records:
-- Proof of physical examination (within 2 years of enrollment date)
-- One proof of residence (dated within 60 days of enrollment date and in the enrolling parent/guardian’s current name)
-- Up-to-date immunization record
-- Birth certificate or state approved proof of age
-- Social Security card or state approved proof of SSN
Parents will fill out packet and sign their child up for Kinder Camp.
Kinder Camp will be April 4, 5, or 6 at the time you sign up for, lasting only 15-20 minutes.
For more information, call the Kindergarten Center at 234-3511.