Nevada Elementary School has posted its honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 academic year.
All-A Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Zoey Baker, Kason Brown, Mayson Campbell, Sebastian Carlew, Shamaria Christopher, Princess Easter, Kylar Haley, Sadie Herring, AdaLynn Hoopingarner, Jocelynn Lewis, Layla Livingston, Levell Livingston, Khaysen Malone, Braxton Marlar, Wyatt McDonald, Luke Meeker, Shelby Petite, Kalel Roach, Braxton Russell, and Kason Toland
1st Grade: Jake Herring, Magdalena Jones, Samantha McKamie, and Ember Overcash
2nd Grade: A’mina Blakely, Erix Delgado, Jaiden Evans, Kaliyah Heard, and Anthony Williamson
3rd Grade: Jayden Henry, Blakely Herring, Jordan Murry, Kyndal Robinson, Aaron Sanders, and Gage Tye
4th Grade: Robert Boyd, Silas Campbell, NoraLydia Delgado, Ryan Dillard, Ransom Faust, Elijah Madison, Noah Maroon, Braylen McElroy, and Gabriel Webb
5th Grade: JaCaden Pace and Wyatt Williams
6th Grade: Zane Banks and Annabeth Hunt
A/B Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Jadyn Grantt, Joseph Hoopingarner, Ezekiel Hufnagle, JoBeth Jackson, Timylah Jamerson, Wesley Jones, Ka’Miree Manning, Riley Thomas, and Sapphire Vargas
1st Grade: Lilah Adams, Kennedi Bates, Easton Halliday, Nolin LaRue, Jamiyah Loudermill, Alyssa Miller, JaShayla Sanders, Kaira Schweitzer, Kohen Stewart, and Raydon Williams
2nd Grade: Judith Adams, A’Riyah Baker, Antonio Collins, Kason Langford, Jaxon Loe, Aliviah McElroy, Swayzey Moten, and Ny’Vanasia Sharp
3rd Grade: JaMiracle Dawson, Bridget Elmore, Addilyn Gatlin, MJ Goodwin, Gavin Grissom, Olivia Henninger, Latonio Marsh, Mackenzie McClure, An’drea Patton, Khloe Randolph, Adrian Sampson, Laython Toland, Weston Wall, and Joseph Wise
4th Grade: Boyd Brown, McKenna Carrillo, Janice Christopher, Coy Cornelius, Chance Fleming, Aaliyah Johnson, Harold Stanley, and Katlyn Wise
5th Grade: Draya Blakely, Thomas Boyd, Eric Campbell, Bret Elmore, Britney Elmore, Angelique Harris, Lukrein Harrison, Tristan Mann, Reginald Marsh Jr., Adalyn Martin, Christopher McCoy, Jaxson McKinnon, Jaxson Powell, Bailey Raney, Alexis Russell, Raelyn Sampson, and Kaysha Williams
6th Grade: Za’Kiyah Curry, October Dean, Freddie Huffmaster, Jayde Murry, and Gyanni Ruffins