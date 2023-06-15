A new sport is coming to Magnolia Schools -- soccer.
The Magnolia School Board approved during Monday’s regular meeting the addition of soccer to the list of spring sports.
Superintendent John Ward said there was enough interest to be able to have separate girls and boys teams, but a single co-ed team would be an option if there ended up not being enough players.
He added that there will be startup costs, but did not have any figures at the time of the meeting.
The Magnolia School District has never had a soccer team. The district is discontinuing its championship swimming program due to the lack of a competitive swim facility in Magnolia.
According to the Arkansas Activities Association, the 4A South boys and girls soccer schools are De Queen (2023 conference champion in both boys and girls soccer), Hope, Arkadelphia, Mena, Nashville, Malvern, Morrilton, Camden Fairview and Bauxite. De Queen was the 2023 boys state champion. Harding Academy won the girls title.
Also on the sports front, athletic gate ticket prices will be increasing for the 2023-24 school year.
Within the conference schedule, varsity tickets will be $7 and junior high tickets will remain $5. All sport passes will be offered for $25 for students K-12, $125 for one adult, and $250 for two adults.
In other board news:
-- Ward said repairs were under way at Magnolia Middle School following a burst pipe under a sink. He said it was significant damage and they were trying to dry out the area. He said much of the water settled into the low area of the auditorium and that that carpet would likely need replacing.
-- Board approved the renewal of the property insurance. However, the deductible has doubled to $10,000, and the premium increased 170 percent to $263,000.
-- Board elected officers: Mike Waters, president; Steven Souter, vice president; and Emily Jester, secretary.
-- Pam Shemas, administrative assistant to the superintendent, is retiring after 20 years with the district. This was her last board meeting.
-- Board approved to not have a meeting in July.