Emerson

Emerson High School has announced its fourth nine weeks honor roll for the 2022-2023 academic year.

7th Grade All A’s: Lillian Clements, Maxwell Flynt, Kanyia French, Joslyn Mason, Aiden Watson, Zadie Watson, Zoey Watson, Krislyn Willis

7th Grade AB Honor Roll: Kyle Billingsley, Waylan Cader, Jacey Cochran, Hannah Massey, Lydia Vaughan

8th Grade All A’s: Symphonie Campbell, Denielle Crockett, A’Kayla French, Oree Johnson III, Brentley Murphy, Lexi Samples, Jayla Smith, Brailey Tuberville, Elisha Vaughan

8th Grade AB Honor Roll: Havyn Carrington, Carson Cochran, Addison Eads, Sidney Eures, Kagen Gunnels, Karley Gunnels, Emilee Hanson, Koby Higginbotham, Ayla James, Jayden Krenn

9th Grade ALL A’s: James Bush, Breelan Reeves

9th Grade AB Honor Roll: Ka’Lee Hanson, Jasper Jones, Breanna McWilliams, Elena Quintana, Haydn Warrick

10th Grade All A’s: Drake Ferguson, Gloria Carrasco-Linan, Addie Mayfield, Kendall Staggs

10th Grade AB Honor Roll: Olivia Clements, Kaylen Jeffery, Karlie McNatt, Page Nichols

11th Grade All A’s: Niya Franklin

11th Grade AB Honor Roll: Meg Ainsworth, Ja’Kayla Doss, Xander Freeman, Bra’lee Phillips, Jose Quintana, Sidney Tinnell, Deziray Vaughan

12th Grade All A’s: Carter Cromeans, Abigail Flow, Tori Mattmiller, Reese Mitchell, Deja Nunley

12th Grade AB Honor Roll Connor Bridges, Merci Bush, Morgan Dendy, Kelsi Norment, Judd Samples

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you