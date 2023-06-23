Emerson High School has announced its fourth nine weeks honor roll for the 2022-2023 academic year.
7th Grade All A’s: Lillian Clements, Maxwell Flynt, Kanyia French, Joslyn Mason, Aiden Watson, Zadie Watson, Zoey Watson, Krislyn Willis
7th Grade AB Honor Roll: Kyle Billingsley, Waylan Cader, Jacey Cochran, Hannah Massey, Lydia Vaughan
8th Grade All A’s: Symphonie Campbell, Denielle Crockett, A’Kayla French, Oree Johnson III, Brentley Murphy, Lexi Samples, Jayla Smith, Brailey Tuberville, Elisha Vaughan
8th Grade AB Honor Roll: Havyn Carrington, Carson Cochran, Addison Eads, Sidney Eures, Kagen Gunnels, Karley Gunnels, Emilee Hanson, Koby Higginbotham, Ayla James, Jayden Krenn
9th Grade ALL A’s: James Bush, Breelan Reeves
9th Grade AB Honor Roll: Ka’Lee Hanson, Jasper Jones, Breanna McWilliams, Elena Quintana, Haydn Warrick
10th Grade All A’s: Drake Ferguson, Gloria Carrasco-Linan, Addie Mayfield, Kendall Staggs
10th Grade AB Honor Roll: Olivia Clements, Kaylen Jeffery, Karlie McNatt, Page Nichols
11th Grade All A’s: Niya Franklin
11th Grade AB Honor Roll: Meg Ainsworth, Ja’Kayla Doss, Xander Freeman, Bra’lee Phillips, Jose Quintana, Sidney Tinnell, Deziray Vaughan
12th Grade All A’s: Carter Cromeans, Abigail Flow, Tori Mattmiller, Reese Mitchell, Deja Nunley
12th Grade AB Honor Roll Connor Bridges, Merci Bush, Morgan Dendy, Kelsi Norment, Judd Samples