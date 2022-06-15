PRESCOTT – Policy changes are being examined to crack down on cell phones in the Prescott School District.
The district is opting for a zero tolerance of cell phones. Students caught with cell phones out will have them confiscated with a fine imposed. The policy will also include a clause stating the district isn’t responsible for any damaged cell phone confiscated.
High School Principal Tommy Poole said a lot of schools have adopted these policies because of problems they’re having with cell phones. It was pointed out purses, backpacks and vehicles will not be searched for phones.
Superintendent Robert Poole said a lot of students take their phones in the restroom and make snap chat videos. The policy, he said, would be from the start of school until the end of the school day, and also applies to smart watches. He said students always find ways around the rules and in school suspension (ISS) won’t keep students from participating in extracurricular activities.
Tommy Poole said out of school suspension (OSS) does affect extracurricular activities. He added students can have phones, just not have them out.
