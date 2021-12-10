Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. The Central Students of the Month for December are:

5th Grade -- Carleigh Criss, Braylee McBride, Michael Turner, Anna Waller, Jayden Easter, Adrianna Loudermill, Kaleece Crocket, Alexis Martin and Olivia Baker.

4th Grade -- Lawson Willis, Dalton Stevens, Makynze Carrington, Ricarveon Robinson, Ana Ponce, Hudson Hollensworth, Charlee Crowell and Roberto Priche.

3rd Grade -- Fatima Ruiz Arriaga, Lilly Martindale, Jasmine Torres, Jeremiah Davis, Grayson Cochran, Dexter Campbell, Neely Stephens, La'Trudy Grantt, Brinleigh Porchia and King Rose.

