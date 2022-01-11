Even though the COVID-19 infection rate is above eight percent, Magnolia students will not be required to wear a mask, at least until the next review.
The Magnolia School board discussed the policy during Monday night’s meeting.
Superintendent John Ward said there are currently 120 positive cases with 350-400 under quarantine.
Students and employees are encouraged to wear masks when unable to social distance.
“Spikes go down as quickly as they go up,” Ward said.
The policy will be reevaluated at the February meeting.
In other board news:
-- Ward recognized the board as part of School Board Appreciation Month.
“We have seen how important it is to have a school board as strong as what we have and how fortunate we are,” he said. “Our community and our staff feed off that support. No doubt you are the backbone of this system. I sincerely appreciate all you do for our district.”
-- Board approved the purchase of two vacant lots on the north side of the Magnolia Middle School for a total $15,000.
-- Board approved the purchase of 15 HVAC units for the Middle School at a cost of almost $66,000.
-- Board approved the sale of buses at the highest bids.
-- The next meeting will be rescheduled to February 15 because the regular meeting day would fall during winter break.