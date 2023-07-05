A Magnolia school teacher has been named as one of 14 regional finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Jacquelyn Briggs was earlier named the Magnolia School District’s Teacher of the Year. She is a teacher at the Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center.
Briggs and 12 other Arkansas educators were named on Wednesday by Jacob Olive, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education.
All of the regional finalists receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.
The 14 finalists will be recognized during an event on July 27 at the Governor’s Mansion. The department will announce the four state semi-finalists, and one will be named the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall.
Each of the 14 represents a different Educational Service Cooperative in the state. Briggs is the representative of the Camden-based South Central Service Cooperative.
The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program participates in the National Teacher of the Year program. It recognizes teachers for outstanding teaching and leadership skills.
Briggs grew up in Mount Holly and is a 1985 graduate of Mount Holly High School.
She is a 1989 graduate of Southern Arkansas University where she received a bachelor's degree in elementary education with a certification in early childhood (P-4/K-6).
Briggs has completed her 34th year of teaching. She began a committed teaching career in the fall of 1989 for the Magnolia School District at West Side Kindergarten Center. She taught kindergarten children for 25 years before deciding to retire. After one year of retirement, she decided to return to the classroom, realizing that children and teaching are her ministry, calling, and the core of her being. She returned to Magnolia Schools as a certified third grade literacy intervention teacher substitute. She transitioned to Pre-K the following year, and then to second grade at East Side Elementary for two years.
During the 2018-19 school year, Briggs felt that ministry led her to Columbia Christian School.
During that time, she started the "Jackie Briggs' Tutoring Center." This personal endeavor housed an afterschool reading tutoring program. Briggs said she "has a passion to teach children who are reading below grade level."
In August 2019, Briggs returned to the Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center where she has finished her fourth year.