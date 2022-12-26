As part of a statewide education program, the Columbia County Conservation District is offering a $500 scholarship for a local high school student, according to Dr. Mark Bryan, chairman of the district.
As well as receiving the District Scholarship, the winner will be eligible to compete at both the area and state level.
The Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts awards two scholarships ($1,000 and $500) based on a student’s essay.
Rayne Cranford was the Spring 2022 winner of the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts Dave Ferguson Scholarship Essay Contest. Cranford, a 2022 graduate of Taylor High School, wrote the state-winning, first-place essay. To be eligible for the state scholarship, he had to win at both the county and area levels.
The scholarships from the Columbia County Conservation District and the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts Southwest were $500 each. Cranford was awarded a total of $2000 for the three contest levels. He is the son of Doug and Shana Cranford and is currently attending Oklahoma State University.
The rules are simple, and the contest is open to all sophomores, juniors, and seniors with a minimum 2.5 grade point average who are Columbia County residents and will follow a conservation related course of study.
Contest entries must be submitted by February 17, 2023 to the Columbia County Conservation District at 100 E. University, MSC 9432, Magnolia, AR 71753 or by email at cccd@saumag.edu.
High school counselors, 4-Hl, FBLA sponsors, FFA sponsors, and County Extension agents have entry forms and rules.
CLICK HERE for an entry form at the conservation district’s website.
Those interested should call the district office at 870-235-5270 or email the district at cccd@saumag.edu