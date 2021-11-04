Emerson High School has named its honor roll for the first nine week grading period of the 2021-2022 academic year.
7th GRADE All A’s
A’Kayla French, Karley Gunnels, Lexi Samples, Elisha Vaughan
7th GRADE AB Honor Roll
Havyn Carrington, Katlynn Dendy, Addison Eads, Koby Higginbotham, London Hughes, Oree Johnson III, Brentley Murphy, Joseph Owen, Terry Shepherd, Brailey Tuberville
8th GRADE All A’s
Chrissi Benoit, Elizabeth Billingsley, Alexis Burns, James Bush, McKenzie Canfield, Ka’Lee Hanson, Ciara Murray, Breelan Reeves, Haydn Warrick, Miles Welch
8th GRADE AB Honor Roll
Madison Buffington, Dawson Dooly, Gracelynn Jamroz, Jasper Jones, Chloe Mason, Breanna McWilliams, Elena Quintana, Max Rich, Makiah Richardson, Carlee Roberson
9th GRADE All A’s
Drake Ferguson, Addie Mayfield
9th GRADE AB honor roll
Casey Fewell, Brylie Hughes, Kaylen Jeffery, Karlie McNatt, Page Nichols, Kendall Staggs
10th Grade All A’s
Niya Franklin
10th Grade AB honor roll
Meg Ainsworth, Ryleigh Hays, Savannah Pyle, Mason Rich, Sidney Tinnell, Deziray Vaughan, Kaylie Jo Wade
11th Grade All A’s
Tori Mattmiller, Reese Mitchell
11th Grade AB honor roll
Hallie Fry, Kelsi Norment
12th Grade All A’s
John Paul Miller, Logan Reeves, Brianna Smith, Samuel Matthew Wade, Alexander Zorsch
12th Grade AB honor roll
Arriuna French, Corneisha Griffin, Aiden Mayfield, Nicholas Pyle, Norman Smith