Emerson

Emerson High School has named its honor roll for the first nine week grading period of the 2021-2022 academic year.

7th GRADE All A’s

A’Kayla French, Karley Gunnels, Lexi Samples, Elisha Vaughan

7th GRADE AB Honor Roll

Havyn Carrington, Katlynn Dendy, Addison Eads, Koby Higginbotham, London Hughes, Oree Johnson III, Brentley Murphy, Joseph Owen, Terry Shepherd, Brailey Tuberville

8th GRADE All A’s

Chrissi Benoit, Elizabeth Billingsley, Alexis Burns, James Bush, McKenzie Canfield, Ka’Lee Hanson, Ciara Murray, Breelan Reeves, Haydn Warrick, Miles Welch

8th GRADE AB Honor Roll

Madison Buffington, Dawson Dooly, Gracelynn Jamroz, Jasper Jones, Chloe Mason, Breanna McWilliams, Elena Quintana, Max Rich, Makiah Richardson, Carlee Roberson

9th GRADE All A’s

Drake Ferguson, Addie Mayfield

9th GRADE AB honor roll

Casey Fewell, Brylie Hughes, Kaylen Jeffery, Karlie McNatt, Page Nichols, Kendall Staggs

10th Grade All A’s

Niya Franklin

10th Grade AB honor roll

Meg Ainsworth, Ryleigh Hays, Savannah Pyle, Mason Rich, Sidney Tinnell, Deziray Vaughan, Kaylie Jo Wade

11th Grade All A’s

Tori Mattmiller, Reese Mitchell

11th Grade AB honor roll

Hallie Fry, Kelsi Norment

12th Grade All A’s

John Paul Miller, Logan Reeves, Brianna Smith, Samuel Matthew Wade, Alexander Zorsch

12th Grade AB honor roll

Arriuna French, Corneisha Griffin, Aiden Mayfield, Nicholas Pyle, Norman Smith

