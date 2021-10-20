During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson, in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health, announced changes to the COVID-19 Protocol for K-12 schools.
This change is limited to the school setting.
The definition of a close contact in a school setting has changed from within six feet for 15 minutes to within three feet for 15 minutes.
There are three exceptions that do not require a close contact with a COVID-19 case to go into quarantine.
1. Fully vaccinated. If a person is fully vaccinated and is exposed to a positive case, they are not required to quarantine.
2. 90-day immunity. If a person is in their 90-day immunity window from having been positive and they are exposed to a positive case, they are not required to quarantine.
3. Proper mask wearing. If both a positive case and a close contact are properly masked during the exposure period, the close contact is not required to quarantine.