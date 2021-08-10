The application period has opened for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).
The USSYP provides a yearly opportunity for talented young people with demonstrated leadership abilities to deepen their understanding of America’s political processes and strengthen their resolve to pursue careers in public service.
The USSYP brings the highest-level officials from each branch of government together with outstanding high school students — two juniors or seniors from each of the 50 states — during an intensive week-long educational program held in Washington, D.C.
The program is merit-based and highly competitive. Each student also receives a one-time $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science. All state delegates to the USSYP must attend Washington Week in the spring. Students will be required to provide proof of U.S. citizenship or legal permanent residence to participate in the U.S. Senate Youth Program.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the program.
