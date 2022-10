Emerson Homecoming representatives, front row left to right, Alexandria Fish, Tori Mattmiller. Second row, Ryleigh Hays, Evylynn Ellis, Deziray Vaughan, Gabby Harrell, Meg Ainsworth, Ja'Kayla Doss. Third row, Havyn Carrington, Gloria Carrasco, Kendall Staggs, Brylie Hughes, London Hughes. Back row, India Glover, Lexi Samples, Makiah Richardson, Hannah Massey and Breanna McWilliams.