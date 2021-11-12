Central Elementary School in Magnolia has named its Students of the Month for November 2021.
Third grade – Tate Venable, Scarlett Elliott, De’Mello Lowe, Kamry Rather, Ja’Marrion Davis, Sloane Waller, Jace Proctor, Ethan Valencia, Nolan Riggins and Laidyn Loe.
Fourth grade – Antony Santiago, Ella Harden, Caitlyn Johnson, Bri’Asia Beck, Sa’Kylie Young, De’Trick Crockett, De’Asia Crockett, Jace Foster and Quinton Alphin.
Fifth grade – Ma’Kayla Douglas, Wesam Elamami, Corianna Christopher, Nincoln Nelson, Jaih Martin, Maram Barjas, Trae Talley, Daeshaun Madison and Eric Lu.
Central Elementary third grade Students of the Month are, front row, left to right, Tate Venable, Scarlett Elliott, De’Mello Lowe, Kamry Rather and Ja’Marrion Davis. Back row, Sloane Waller, Jace Proctor, Ethan Valencia, Nolan Riggins and Laidyn Loe.
Central Elementary fourth grade Students of the Month are, front row, left to right, Antony Santiago, Ella Harden, Caitlyn Johnson and Bri’Asia Beck. Back row, Sa’Kylie Young, De’Trick Crockett, De’Asia Crockett and Jace Foster. Not pictured, Quinton Alphin.
Central Elementary fifth grade Students of the Month are, front row, left to right, Ma’Kayla Douglas, Wesam Elamami, Corianna Christopher, Lincoln Nelson and Jaih Martin. Back row, Maram Barjas, Trae Talley, Daeshaun Madison and Eric Lu.