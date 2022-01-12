Magnolia High

Magnolia High has received two state grants for career and technical education.

The Magnolia School District holds two of the 72 grant applications approved by the Arkansas Department of Education for its Career and Technical Education (CTE) State Start-up Grants.

The department is awarding a total of $2.5 million in CTEs. Of that amount, the ADE Office of Computer Science Education is providing $144,000 to CTE to fund five additional applications that have a computer science focus.

“Each year the Division of Career and Technical Education receives state funds to assist schools with purchasing the appropriate industry standard equipment needed to start a CTE program of study,” Ross White, director of ADE’s Division of Career and Technical Education, said. “CTE programs provide students invaluable hands-on experiences to prepare students for their future careers. The grant funds provide a financial boost that schools need to start new programs that will meet business and industry needs in the future. I am excited about this year’s recipients and look forward to seeing the exceptional programs that will be implemented as a result.”

The start-up grants cover 85 percent of the costs associated with a new program, with the school district committing to cover the remaining 15 percent.

Magnolia will receive $26,673 for animal science, and $41,753.78 for A/V tech and film.

Other South Arkansas schools receiving grants include:

El Dorado – Animal systems, $25,653.43. Agriculture power, structural and technical systems, $62,905.27.

Harmony Grove – Robotics, $30,430.

Junction City – Food production, $73,128.87.

Lafayette County – Pre-educator, $33,203.14.

Parkers Chapel – Pre-engineering, $60,124.10.

Smackover – Robotics, $30,430.

Strong-Huttig – Career readiness and college and career readiness, 424,225. Pre-educator, $25,590.37.

TexARKana – Pre-educator, $33,203.14

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you