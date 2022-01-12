The Magnolia School District holds two of the 72 grant applications approved by the Arkansas Department of Education for its Career and Technical Education (CTE) State Start-up Grants.
The department is awarding a total of $2.5 million in CTEs. Of that amount, the ADE Office of Computer Science Education is providing $144,000 to CTE to fund five additional applications that have a computer science focus.
“Each year the Division of Career and Technical Education receives state funds to assist schools with purchasing the appropriate industry standard equipment needed to start a CTE program of study,” Ross White, director of ADE’s Division of Career and Technical Education, said. “CTE programs provide students invaluable hands-on experiences to prepare students for their future careers. The grant funds provide a financial boost that schools need to start new programs that will meet business and industry needs in the future. I am excited about this year’s recipients and look forward to seeing the exceptional programs that will be implemented as a result.”
The start-up grants cover 85 percent of the costs associated with a new program, with the school district committing to cover the remaining 15 percent.
Magnolia will receive $26,673 for animal science, and $41,753.78 for A/V tech and film.
Other South Arkansas schools receiving grants include:
El Dorado – Animal systems, $25,653.43. Agriculture power, structural and technical systems, $62,905.27.
Harmony Grove – Robotics, $30,430.
Junction City – Food production, $73,128.87.
Lafayette County – Pre-educator, $33,203.14.
Parkers Chapel – Pre-engineering, $60,124.10.
Smackover – Robotics, $30,430.
Strong-Huttig – Career readiness and college and career readiness, 424,225. Pre-educator, $25,590.37.
TexARKana – Pre-educator, $33,203.14