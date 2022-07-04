Season Two of “Rise and Shine,” an extensive educational program designed to boost summer learning and offer K-5 students an engaging way to gain academic knowledge between school years, will start Tuesday on Arkansas PBS.
The six-week program airing weekdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch will feature lessons grounded in Arkansas academic standards and led by Arkansas teachers to reinforce learning in literacy, math, science and social studies.
Season Two of “Rise and Shine,” a partnership of Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education, will consist of national PBS KIDS educational programming, as well as more than 90 hours of high-quality, predominantly locally produced programming and resources available at no cost to families. The over-the-air broadcast of “Rise and Shine” will help fill the void for students who do not have internet access outside of school.
CLICK HERE for the full schedule for week one – including hand-picked PBS KIDS episodes, teacher segments and more.
The six-week series will connect students with mini-lessons led by the following Arkansas Teachers of the Year:
Jessica Saum, 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Susanna Post, 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Joel Lookadoo, 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Stacey McAdoo, 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Randi House, 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Courtney Cochran, 2017 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Meghan Ables, 2016 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Additionally, two new guest teachers – Trey Suskie and Lady Molina – will host special segments.
Each weekday students will be taken on a virtual field trip with partners across the state. Field trips for week one will include:
Little Rock Zoo to learn about snakes.
Petit Jean State Park to learn about the history and the sites of the park.
Arkansas Travelers to learn about all the different jobs it takes to make a baseball game work.
Little Rock Rangers to learn all about how to be a great fan for the Little Rock Rangers Soccer Cub.
City of Conway Recycling to learn about the importance of recycling and where all the trash goes.
Other special segments throughout the week will include science with "Wendy Weather Balloon”; nutrition information with “Zach Lunch”; Steve the Music Man music videos; “When I was a 3rd Grader” animated shorts; and a new segment “Spelling B’s with Benji and Bart.”
In addition to broadcasts, the programming will be available on-demand through streaming devices, the Engage Arkansas PBS app and on the Arkansas PBS website
Families and organizations are encouraged to download “Rise and Shine” Power Packets – free summer learning activity kits that follow along with the series – to help extend learning beyond the broadcast.