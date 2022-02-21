Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom.
The Central Students of the Month for February are:
Third Grade
Laila Easter, Carter Pettit, Shariale Murphy, Talen Johnson, Carter Martin, Alan Rodriguez, Chyla Johnson, Aiden Smith, Calen Cross.
Fourth Grade
Quneshia Henderson, Laura Lu, Marlee Davis, Ransom Warren, Braylee White, MaKaylee Berry, Ta'Niyah Weatherspoon, Dredan Curry.
Fifth Grade
Camorian Johnson, Kambryn Spivey, Maddox Bogues, JaNiya Howell, Chloe Allen Allyson Lee, Jackson McClure, Eri'Onna Gulley, Olivia Harlon, Royaltee Rose, Damarion Wafer.