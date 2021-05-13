Magnolia High School graduation will be 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Panther Arena.
Magnolia School Board members decided Monday to lift the mask mandate for the event. Seating will be limited, but the event will be broadcast on PantherTV.
In other board news:
-- Board approved to use ESSR funding to provide additional pay to employees.
Certified personnel would receive $25 per onsite instructional day attended, classified is $12.50 per day, and bus drivers are $6.25 per day. The max expense would be $1.8 million for the year. This is based on 178 days and attendance. This will be a one-time payment at the end of May.
-- Board approved the use of ClassWallet for K-6 teachers. This website allows teachers to go online to purchase classroom supplies for the year through a central location. There are around 60 vendors connected through this platform. Teachers would be provided $500 per year, allowing them to order supplies themselves, reducing paper and shipments. Principals would approve orders.
-- Board discussed a usage agreement for the Performing Arts Center. This would be fees for other entities to use the facility outside of the school district. No action was taken at this time.
-- Board approved to renew the service contract with K-12 Foodservice.
The August meeting will be moved to the first Monday.