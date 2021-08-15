A former Magnolia resident and Southern Arkansas University coach has been appointed interim principal at Willow Brook Elementary School, Oak Ridge, TN.
Jenifer Laurendine’s appointment takes effect on Monday.
Laurendine has been with Oak Ridge Schools since January 2014, serving most recently as the vice principal of Jefferson Middle School (JMS) since July 2020. Previously she held positions of coordinator of School Health in the Department of Pupil Services and JMS Dean of Students. She is certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid.
Prior to her move to Oak Ridge, Laurendine taught PE, health and computer programming at Coalfield School and served as the TAP Mentor Teacher, on the High Schools that Work Committee, Title 1 supervisor, PLC Facilitator and head softball coach. She also was head softball coach/HKR instructor at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.
The interim principal holds a B.A. in communications from Geneva College, a M.S. of education (HPER) from Delta State University, a teaching certificate from Tennessee Tech and an Ed.S. in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University. She resides in Oak Ridge with her husband Michael and daughter who is currently a student at JMS.