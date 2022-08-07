When school begins this week at Columbia Christian School, a new leader will be at the helm.
Jimmy Walker, who started his new job with the district officially on July 1, is ready for the students to come back on campus and for them to learn a Christian curriculum. He takes over from Ted Waller, who retired.
“We are a school that believes in God, teaches the Bible and as questions come up as we go, we go to scripture and that has to be the absolute truth.”
Walker said the Christ-centered curriculum is the reason enrollment continues to grow at the school. He said with all the influence social media has on young people, it is important for them to be centered with knowing God’s word and clinging to it in times of confusion as they grow into adults.
“We are a Christian school that teaches the Bible. We have multiple denominations and multiple religions here but they like the values we teach,” Walker said. “I want a kid to know who they are when they leave here.”
Walker has a background in school leadership that has proven to bring exceptional growth to the organizations he has served. Walker began his educational career at Columbia Christian School in 2002 as a teacher and coach. He served as the school’s principal from 2004-2012.
In the fall of 2012, he became the superintendent at Garrett Memorial Christian School in Hope, where the school saw a 95 percent growth in enrollment during his six-year tenure.
Walker and his family later served as missionaries to the Philippines where he established The Darlene Carey Christian Academy.
Walker and his wife Julie, and their five children, Judd, Adley, Nolan, Emory and Silas, were in the Philippines for two years, leaving in March 2020, just before most of the world shut down for COVID-19.
He said he loved the Philippines and its laid-back. He had intended to stay for five to seven years, but the pandemic did not allow that.
However, the time he spent in the Philippines was well spent and the simple cinder block school with yellow walls, brown desks, one white board and lights and fans meant so much to the young people who didn’t have a place to go previously.
The Darlene Carey Christian Academy is named for a missionary of the Philippines. She used her own money to see the children she found digging through dumps for food and items to sell were educated and had school supplies and uniforms they needed.
The simplicity of the school reminded Walker about how his grandparents were educated. And how, despite the simplicity of the school, they were not hindered by the education they received there. Students began learning the curriculum and testing well immediately. And this was without the large amount spent on each child in the United States in most cases.
“We spend more money per pupil than anyone in the world, but there are 27 to 28 other countries that are better ranked,” he said.
Walker said he likes Columbia Christian School having the opportunity to teach a child’s mind, body and soul. He thinks this gives them a better overall education than they would receive anywhere else.
“I wish all schools were like my grandparents’ school where you could say a prayer for a student and say a Bible verse at the beginning of the school day,” he said.
However, having a school that does not receive federal and state funding and relies on tuition and hefty donations from a local couple who has long been supporting the school, means that sending a student to Columbia Christian does cost a parent $5,000 per year. However, Walker said it costs a little over $11,000 to educate each child per year.
Walker is hoping continued increased enrollment will help the school thrive. The school is planning to begin a foundation for the school. He said the plan over the next few years is to raise $10 million and put it into an account for it to collect interest.
He said the couple who has given so much over the years should not be expected to hand the task of funding so much of the school to their families in the future.
One thing is clear to Walker, who has known he wanted to pursue a job in the religious sector since the eighth grade at Northside Christian School, is the quality of students Columbia Christian School produces.
“Even as small a school as we are, we have graduates over the years who become doctors, nurses, physical therapists, teachers, business owners,” he said. “Chase Helm, who I remember dribbling a basketball down the court, is now my children’s doctor at Southern Medical Group.”
The school also produces students who are successful in vocational trades as well such as electricians and plumbers, he said.
Walker will be leading Columbia Christian School’s five-year strategic advancement plan. The plan will include the future financial longevity of the school, foundation investment, recruitment, campus spiritual life, college preparatory advances and technological advances to place the school as the regional leader in technology offerings.
Walker earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Arkansas University and holds a master’s degree in Christian education administration from Pensacola Christian College.
Walker is the preacher at Mount Vernon Baptist. He and his wife own the long popular Marlar's Cafeteria on 2116 N. Vine.