Magnolia High School's Internship Program held its annual Employer Appreciation Banquet at the Magnolia High School Auxiliary Gym on April 6.
Students in the program worked together to show each employer how grateful they are to work with such inspiring individuals.
The theme for the evening was “A Night in Paris!” The Internship students were responsible for planning and implementing every step of the banquet.
The guest speaker for the evening was Darnell Ford of Magnolia High School. Ford shared encouraging thoughts with the students.
Presiding over the program were Internship president, Keshunti Brantley; vice president, Makayla Bradford; secretary, Chloe Lambert; treasurer, A.J. Williams; reporter, Mynasia Crockett; and historian, Denasia Hardin.
Students Doria Beasley with the MHS OWLS Program, Keshunti Brantley with Magnolia School District Registrars office, Zoie Dixon with Story's on the Square, Imanol Guzman with Dairy Queen, and Megan Reyome who works for MHS - Art Department spoke on their positive experiences with the program.
Magnolia High School Principal Chris Carter challenged the seniors to strive for greatness.
Students and businesses participating in the 2020-2021 Internship Program are Doria Beasley, OWLS, Magnolia High School; Keshunti Brantley, MSD Registrar, India Burton, Taco Bell; A'Darius Franks, Kindergarten Food Service; Imanol Guzman, Dairy Queen; Ja’haun Hartsfield, MHS Food Service; Dennis Jones, City of Magnolia; Emma Rich, Magnolia Veterinary Services; A.J. Williams, Magnolia Middle School; Qua'najah Willis, MHS Media Center; Marley Bismark, Kindergarten; Makayla Bradford, MHS Band; Demarian Carter, Mac's Fresh Market; Mynasia Crockett, East Side Elementary; Zoie Dixon, Story's on the Square, Patrick Graham, Graham Law Firm; Denasia Hardin, Wee Care; Chloee Lambert, Chicken Express; Todd Metcalf, Brookshire's; Dallas Nalls, Brookshire's; Cammie Neill, Dairy Treet; Megan Reyome, MHS Art Department; and Tyrese Wilson, KFC.
During the school year, Internship students worked 12,534 hours and earned $122,422.
Any employer interested in employing a part-time worker for the 2021-2022 school year is encouraged to call Internship Coordinator, Jodi Waters at 901-2542 to arrange for interviews with prospective students.