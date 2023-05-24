The Magnolia School District will make the following scheduling changes to the last day of school on Friday, June 2.
All students in the district will be dismissed from school at 1:30 p.m. Bus schedules will be adjusted the 1:30 start time.
A district-wide staff meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center on the Magnolia High School campus.
Superintendent John Ward will address the faculty at that time. Other items include the recognition of this year's retirees and acknowledgement of the Teachers of the Year from each campus and the 2023 District Teacher of the Year.