Brigette Biley-Olatunji was recently named the TexARKana School District Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Biley-Olatunji is a dedicated teacher who strives to bring new methods of learning to her students,” commented Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “Not only does she work to help students, she serves as a leader to her colleagues in the mathematics department.”
Biley-Olatunji completed her bachelor of science degree at Southern Arkansas University and her master of science degree at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock. She recently completed the required coursework for her doctoral degree at Texas A&M University – Texarkana and is writing a qualitative dissertation to determine if there is a relation between college students’ adverse childhood experience (ACE) scores, and academic attainment.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.