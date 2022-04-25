Sheila Waller was recently selected as the 2022 Teacher of the Year at Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center.
Waller is originally from Camden and is a graduate of Harmony Grove High School. She attended Southern Arkansas University where she received her degree in elementary education in 2018. Her teaching career began four years ago when she was hired at Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center.
Waller said, "I worked at Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center previously as the Family Services manager but had to leave due to conflicts with my education classes. I was devastated. I prayed for God to show me my purpose and give the position I desired. I cannot imagine a better working atmosphere to guide, educate, and care for students. My coworkers are my family, and my students are my heart. I am blessed beyond measure."
Waller is married to Scott Waller and together they have two children, Hannah and Ethan. Hannah is a senior at Magnolia High School and Ethan is a seventh grader at Magnolia Middle School.