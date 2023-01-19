Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. The Central Students of the Month for January are:
Third Grade -- Stryker Leak, Charleigh Ferguson, Ian West, Aubree Heard, Phillip Blackman, Hudson Byrd, Skylar Scott, Adriana Sorcia, Ju'Marion Russ.
Fourth Grade -- Jayden Keener, Harmony Holmes, Kenna Weatherwax, Ja'Marrion Davis, Johsua Hays, Darien Marshall, Jase Nelson, Bree Bradshaw.
Fifth Grade -- Keyatha Doss, Zy'Kirrah Russ, Ra'Khia Henry, Ivyonnia Otwell, Jordyn Christopher, Jordyn Christopher, Ja'Cameron Sanders, Layton Walker, Kaliyah Turner, Keyleigha Cornelious, Christina Par.