Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. The Central Students of the Month for January are:

Third Grade -- Stryker Leak, Charleigh Ferguson, Ian West, Aubree Heard, Phillip Blackman, Hudson Byrd, Skylar Scott, Adriana Sorcia, Ju'Marion Russ.

Fourth Grade -- Jayden Keener, Harmony Holmes, Kenna Weatherwax, Ja'Marrion Davis, Johsua Hays, Darien Marshall, Jase Nelson, Bree Bradshaw.

Fifth Grade -- Keyatha Doss, Zy'Kirrah Russ, Ra'Khia Henry, Ivyonnia Otwell, Jordyn Christopher, Jordyn Christopher, Ja'Cameron Sanders, Layton Walker, Kaliyah Turner, Keyleigha Cornelious, Christina Par.

