Two more South Arkansas school districts are closing their campuses through the rest of the week due to COVID-19 infections.
All Emerson-Taylor-Bradley campuses, and the Smackover-Norphlet School District, have implemented “Alternative Method of Instruction” days effective Wednesday.
The schools plan to reopen on Tuesday, January 18. Public schools are closed Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
The Emerson-Taylor-Bradley District cites an “abundance of caution” and “very high numbers of absenteeism of our staff and students, and concern for safety” for sending students home Tuesday. Students are instructed that they will find their AMI work available on Google Classroom.
Smackover-Norphlet cites “a significant amount of COVID cases/quarantines for students and staff” for its switch to AMI learning. Smackover-Norphlet schools are also closed for the Dr. King Holiday.
Smackover-Norphlet will play junior and senior girls basketball games tonight.
The district’s cafeterias will be closed through Friday.