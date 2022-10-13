Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom.
The Central Students of the Month for October are:
Third grade – Brayden Gooden, Yaira Arismendi-Carranza, Katilyn Strickland, Victoria Brown, Jayda Davis, Charlotte Baker, Claire Roan, Adrian Pierre and Aniya Anderson.
Fourth grade – Scarlett Elliott, Mackenzie Brown, Tate Spurling, Jenny Cornett, Carter Pettit, Avery Parker, Neely Stephens, Lila Easter and Nayoko Gulley.
Fifth grade – Linley Leak, Charlee Crowell, Laura Lu, Dredan Curry, MaKaylee Berry, James Fuller, Marlee Davis, Ella Harden and Taelyn Lemons.