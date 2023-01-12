The Magnolia High School baseball field house suffered severe flooding during the freeze over the Christmas break.
Superintendent John Ward told the Magnolia School Board that a main water line burst in the attic above the plywood ceiling.
The ceiling held even though there was standing water above it. But, the insulation was saturated and some of the light fixtures came down.
There are drains in the floor, so water that made it out of the ceiling drained out, but anything that was on the floor was damaged, including fertilizer, seed, and equipment.
“It’s a real mess,” Ward said. “It’s going to take some significant repair to get it back to the way it’s supposed to be.”
He said the insurance adjuster was supposed to be here this week but had given the district written permission to start removing things from the field house.
There was also a leak in the concession stand area of the football stadium. A cast iron pipe burst but there was no significant damage.
Ward said either the water or fire department shut off the water after finding the meter running after the freeze, so the water did not run the whole time the school was closed for break.
“But the damage had been done,” he added.
In other board news:
-- The Magnolia School Board was recognized Monday night.
January was proclaimed to be School Board Appreciation Month by the governor. Also, a resolution was passed from the Arkansas State Board of Education.
“Both express sincere appreciation for all of the work that our board members do for the school, our kids and in the community,” Ward said.
“I am deeply appreciative for everything that you do for our kids, the support you have for me and the confidence that you’ve shown me. Not every school district is as fortunate as Magnolia to have such a strong board.”
-Ward urged the board to pay close attention to the current legislative session and changes to public education.
“(Governor) Sarah Huckabee Sanders has an agenda and she’s made no secret that her top priority is education reform,” he said. “We’ll see what that looks like when it’s all said and done.”
He said he thinks the best hope is to negotiate things.
-- The custodial services contract was terminated in December.
Those employees who were not renewed were offered the opportunity to go back to work for the district.
Ward said there was good participation in the meeting, but few showed up for work.
“We are really struggling for workers for our custodial staff,” he said.
-- “Bus drivers. We can’t find them,” Ward said. He said they’re covering the best they can and trying to communicate better with parents about which buses are running.
Some routes have been eliminated. Some community stops have been made.
“While that has helped us it has not helped parents,” he added. “There have been some understanding, some not so understanding.”
-- Soil samples of the football field have not been done at this time. The school district is having the field studied to determine whether it’s suitable for artificial turf.