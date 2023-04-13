Each month, teachers at Central Elementary School select a Student of the Month to represent their homeroom.

Students of the Month for April are:

Third Grade -- Lincoln Clark, Javier Gonzalez, Audrey Sargent, Max Coppersmith, McKenzi Ferguson, Airyn Ford, Destiny Dismuke, Kinzley Rickert and Rian Davis.

Fourth Grade -- Talen Johnson, Dakota Staton, Brynley Ruthardt, Ja'Shayla Franks, Paisley Muldrew, Kreiger Wood, Corey McBride, De'Quavious Wyrick, Laidyn Loe, and Malayah Randle.

Fifth Grade -- Dalton Steven, Haylee Phillips, Jyi'Corian Mack, Ta'Niyah Weatherspoon, Josiah Washington, Korbin Coon, Hudson Smith, Callie Kelton, and Quneshia Henderson.

