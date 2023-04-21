Jackie Briggs was recently selected as the Teacher of the Year at Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center.
Briggs grew up in Mount Holly and was a 1985 graduate of Mount Holly High School. She is a 1989 graduate of Southern Arkansas University where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a certification in Early Childhood (P-4/K-6).
Briggs is completing her 34th year of teaching. She began a committed teaching career in the fall of 1989 for the Magnolia School District at West Side Kindergarten Center. She taught kindergarten children for 25 years before deciding to retire. After one year of retirement, she decided to return to the classroom realizing that children and teaching are her ministry, calling, and the core of her being.
Briggs came back to Magnolia Schools as a certified third grade literacy intervention teacher substitute. She transitioned to Pre-K the following year, and then to second grade at East Side Elementary for two years. During the 2018-19 school year, Briggs felt that ministry led her to Columbia Christian School. During that time, she started the “Jackie Briggs’ Tutoring Center.” This personal endeavor housed an afterschool reading tutoring program. Jackie states that she, “has a passion to teach children who are reading below grade level.” In August of 2019, Mrs. Briggs returned to the Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center where she is finishing her fourth year.
Briggs said that she, “has been blessed to be a part of amazing school families over the years.”
Briggs also expresses that she “absolutely loves her family and has been blessed to have an amazing family who supports her love, and commitment for teaching throughout the 34 years.”