Magnolia High School junior Jamie Neel will attend the 81st Session of the American Legion Arkansas Boys State from May 29-June 3.
Nell will attend the event held on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Farmers Bank and Trust sponsored and paid the registration fee for the local delegate.
Boys State is a program of experience and education for high school junior boys. It is, in effect, a government unit in which each boy participates in the operation of local, county and state government.
For eighty-one years, The American Legion Boys States have given an inside look at the demands of good citizenship and civic responsibilities to tomorrow's citizens and future leaders attending these annual workshops in government operations.