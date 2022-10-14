Arkansas Farm to School Month was highlighted this week with a ceremony at Pinnacle View Middle School in Little Rock. It was part of nationwide efforts to connect schools, early childhood educational sites, and other organizations with farms to bring local, healthy food to children.
At the Arkansas Farm to School Month celebration, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas presented awards to winners of the 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest. The winners are as follows:
Best Start-up School Garden Proposal
Lee Senior High School, Marianna (Lee County), $500 Award
Wonderview Elementary School, Hattieville (Conway County), $500 Award
Best Education Based School Garden: Nettleton STEAM, Jonesboro (Craighead County), $500 Award
Conway High School, Conway (Faulkner County), $500 Award
Best Harvest Partnership School Garden
Crestwood Elementary, North Little Rock (Pulaski County), $500 Award
Chicot Elementary & Early Childhood Center, Mabelvale (Pulaski County), $500 Award
Best Community Collaboration School Garden
Arch Ford/Synergy ALE, Hot Springs Village (Garland and Saline Counties), $500 Award
Ward Central Elementary, Ward (Lonoke County), $500 Award
Best Overall School Garden
Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock (Pulaski County), $1,000 Award
Champion of School Garden Sustainability
Sheridan Elementary School, Sheridan (Grant County), $1,000 Award
The Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest was initiated by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas in 2014. The program provides the opportunity to promote the importance of involving young people in the process of fresh food production and cultivation. Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas generously provides the funding for the program.
“As a farmer-owned cooperative, we believe it’s important to support local food system initiatives such as the Arkansas Grown School Garden Program,” said Farm Credit of Western Arkansas CEO Brandon Haberer on behalf of the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas. “Local food projects like this are a great way to educate the next generation and the public about food production and agriculture.”
The contest was available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments. Awardees were schools that had a school garden open during the 2021-2022 school year or planned to start a garden in the 2022-2023 school year.
“School gardens provide a hands-on opportunity for children to learn about Arkansas agriculture and where their food comes from. The lessons learned through school gardens have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.